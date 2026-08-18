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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Kashag, Tibetan Parliament to hold prayer service, march on 49th day of self-immolation by Lobsang Palden

Kashag, Tibetan Parliament to hold prayer service, march on 49th day of self-immolation by Lobsang Palden

Palden, also known as Lobga Rangzen, set himself ablaze on July 2 in front of the United Nations Headquarters in New York

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Tribune News Service
Dharamsala, Updated At : 01:57 PM Aug 18, 2026 IST
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The Kashag (Cabinet) of Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) and the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile will jointly organise a prayer service and a peaceful march in Dharamsala on August 20 to mark the 49th day since Lobsang Palden self-immolated in protest against China’s policies in Tibet.

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Palden, also known as Lobga Rangzen, set himself ablaze on July 2 in front of the United Nations Headquarters in New York, protesting against what Tibetan groups describe as China’s continuing repression in Tibet and the recently implemented “Promoting Ethnic Unity and Progress Law”.

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A two-hour prayer service will be held at Tsuglagkhang Temple in McLeodganj in accordance with the Tibetan Buddhist tradition that considers the 49th day after death significant in the completion of the traditional bardo period. The service will honour Palden as well as Tibetans who have lost their lives for the Tibetan cause.

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The prayer service will be followed by a peaceful march from  to Dharamsala to express solidarity and remember those who have made sacrifices for Tibet. The march will be joined by Sikyong (President) of CTA Penpa Tsering and other members of the Kashag.

The Kashag has also directed Tibetan Settlement Offices and Offices of Tibet to organise prayer services in their respective regions, allowing Tibetans across the world to commemorate the 49th day collectively.

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The events come amid growing concerns among Tibetan groups over China's new ethnic unity legislation, which they allege could further accelerate the assimilation of Tibetans and other communities officially classified as ethnic minorities in China.

Since Palden’s sacrifice, Tibetans in different parts of the world have organised campaigns, events and peaceful protests against Chinese policies. Members of Uyghur, Mongolian and pro-democracy Chinese communities have also joined some of these initiatives in solidarity with Tibetans.

Several countries, including Australia, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States, have criticised or expressed concerns over the “Promoting Ethnic Unity and Progress Law”, the CTA said in a press statement.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk has also raised concerns over its possible impact on minority-language education and freedom of religion and culture. The European Parliament has likewise criticised the legislation and called for its repeal, added the statement.

The Tibetan leadership has simultaneously cautioned against viewing self-immolation as a means of expressing political aspirations, stressing that the loss of even one Tibetan patriot is a profound loss for the Tibetan cause.

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