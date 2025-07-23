Kashmiri migrant labourer found dead in rented room

A 45-year-old Kashmiri migrant labourer was found dead in his rented room here this morning, prompting a police investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death. The deceased has been identified as Bashir Ahmed Lone, a native of Alusa village in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to police sources, Lone’s body was discovered around 9.30 am by his uncle, Ghulam Hassan Lone. He informed the authorities that a man named Gulshan had gone to check on Bashir at his room and found him lying unresponsive. Police were immediately alerted.

Superintendent of Police Bhagat Singh Thakur said the police team reached the spot and conducted a thorough inspection. The body was taken into possession and sent for postmortem at the local medical college. After the examination, the body was handed over to the deceased’s family.

SP Thakur added that a case has been registered and police are investigating all possible angles related to the death. Further details will be revealed once the investigation progresses.