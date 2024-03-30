Kashmiris in state can avail postal ballot facility

Shimla, March 29
As per the guidelines of the Election Commission of India (ECI), a special voting facility has been provided to all displaced Kashmiris, who have an authorised certificate by the Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner, Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, to exercise their franchise in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
Shimla District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Anupam Kashyap said the heads of the displaced Kashmiri families in the district could complete the formalities to avail the facility. “All such displaced Kashmiris can get the registration of all other eligible family members done by filling ‘Form-M’ or ‘Form 12-C’ through ERO-Net along with the displaced certificate through the concerned Electoral Registration Officer or Assistant Electoral Registration Officer, wherever they are residing,” he stated.
He informed that the Kashmiri voters will also have the facility to exercise their right to vote at special polling stations established by the ECI in Delhi, Udhampur and Jammu by voting on Form-M or can also avail the facility of postal ballot through Form 12-C. The said format is available for download through the website ‘https: //eci.gov.in’ and Voter Service Portal operated by the Election Commission of India.
He requested all the displaced Kashmiri citizens to provide their mobile numbers for the said purpose so that the numbers could be linked with their voter registration.
Kashyap also urged the beneficiaries to submit Form-M and Form-12C under this facility at the earliest.
