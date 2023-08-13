Kasumpti road caves in, traffic on Shimla highway disrupted

Tribune News Service

Shimla, August 12

Traffic movement on the Chandigarh-Shimla National Highway-5 was disrupted for four hours after the Vikasnagar-Kasumpti road caved in and its debris fell on the highway this afternoon.

As per the police, no loss of life was reported in the incident and the national highway was restored later.

The road had developed cracks a few days ago and repair work was carried out on it but following heavy rainfall in the past two days in the city, it along with the pedestrian path caved in today.

A tree that fell on a building at the Kaithu Police Lines in Shimla on Saturday. Tribune photo

The traffic police sealed the national highway and the Kasumpti road from both sides and vehicular traffic was diverted onto alternative routes. However, passengers were allowed to walk to and fro the landslide spot and take buses to reach their destinations. A JCB machine was pressed into action to clear debris from the highway. Traffic movement on the Kasumpti road would remain disrupted till it was repaired.

While bus passengers walked past the landslide spot, people travelling in other vehicles faced a lot of inconvenience. They had to take long alternative routes to reach their destinations.

In another incident, a tree fell on the roof of a building in the Police Lines at Kaithu in Shimla city, causing substantial damage to it. Police personnel had a narrow escape, as they vacated the building in time.

A minor landslide took place in the Panthaghati area and stones, debris and boulders came onto the road. Besides, uprooted trees damaged vehicles and houses in different parts of the city. However, no loss of life and was reported.

SP, Shimla, Sanjeev Gandhi said, “The work to restore roads after landslides is continuing. Due to incessant rain, the restoration work has been affected but still efforts are on to bring normalcy.”

