Katoch flags irregularities at Pepsi plant

Former state Congress general secretary and senior party leader from Indora, Manmohan Katoch, has raised serious concerns over alleged irregularities in the establishment of a Pepsi bottling plant in the Kandrori-Malot area of Kangra district. In a memorandum submitted to the Chief Minister through the SDM, Indora, Katoch highlighted the potential environmental and employment-related issues linked to the project.

He claimed that the Indora belt, known for its fruit production—particularly mangoes, litchis and citrus fruits—relies heavily on underground water for irrigation. However, tubewells are reportedly being installed at the industrial site without mandatory permissions, risking the depletion of groundwater.

Katoch accused authorities of violating the Himachal Pradesh Ground Water Regulation and Control of Development and Management Act, 2005, and turning a blind eye to the issue.

The Congress leader also criticised the recruitment practices at the plant.