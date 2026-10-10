Kaul Singh Thakur demands CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation, alleges misuse of central agencies

Former minister and senior Congress leader Kaul Singh Thakur has accused the Narendra Modi-led Central Government of undermining democratic institutions and misusing central agencies to target political opponents. Addressing a press conference here on Friday, he alleged that the Election Commission was failing to function impartially and demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Thakur alleged that the BJP government was weakening democratic institutions by using agencies such as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Income Tax Department to intimidate Opposition leaders, particularly during elections. He also accused the government of attempting to influence the functioning of the Election Commission.

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Raising concerns over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, the Congress leader alleged that the exercise had deprived eligible citizens of their voting rights. Referring to the process in Bihar and West Bengal, he questioned the deletion of voters’ names and demanded a fair investigation into alleged irregularities.

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Thakur claimed that approximately 12.7 crore votes had been deleted across the country and questioned the lack of clarity surrounding the figures. He maintained that every eligible citizen aged 18 and above should be included in the electoral rolls, while names should be removed only in accordance with the law, including in cases involving deceased persons and ineligible voters.

He alleged that concerns raised by Opposition leaders over electoral roll revisions had been ignored. He called for an impartial inquiry into the alleged irregularities and demanded accountability from the Election Commission.

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Condemning the alleged detention of National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) protesters in Delhi, Thakur said citizens had a democratic right to protest against government policies. He accused the authorities of suppressing peaceful demonstrations and said the Congress opposed such actions.

The senior Congress leader also reiterated his party’s demand for replacing Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) with ballot papers, arguing that elections must be transparent and inspire public confidence.

Thakur said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah should take moral responsibility and apologise to voters if their rights had been violated. He stressed that protecting voting rights, ensuring electoral transparency and conducting an impartial investigation were essential to safeguarding democracy.

Former Chief Parliamentary Secretary and senior Congress leader Sohan Lal Thakur, District Congress President Champa Thakur and other party leaders were also present.