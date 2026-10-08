‘Kawala’ wins best film at Kullu-Manali International Cinema Festival in Mandi

The awards for the Kullu-Manali International Cinema festival 2026 were announced on Tuesday at Paddal ground in Mandi district, honouring outstanding films, filmmakers, actors and technical artists from across the country. ‘Kawala (The Crow)’ won the best film award, while ‘Bhand’ secured second place and ‘Admy’ stood third.

In the best director category, Harshvardhan Rajender Jadhav of ‘Kawala (The Crow)’ won first place, followed by Arunabh Mukherjee of ‘Bhand’ and Yojit Soni of ‘The Forbidden Card’.

Advertisement

Arunabh Mukherjee won best writer for ‘Bhand’. Harshvardhan Jadhav came second, while Haider Ali of ‘M, B, A’ secured third place.

Advertisement

In acting, Prosenjit Kundu won best actor for his role as Kanai in ‘Bhand’. Ravi Karnwal of ‘Chappal’ came second and Kaushik Sawul of ‘Tanuj’ third. Debdatta Chatterjee won best actress for playing Bini in ‘Bhand’, followed by Sheetal Raut of ‘Kawala’ and Anushree Shukla of ‘Trapido’.

Aryan Raundal won best child artist for his role as Ganya in ‘Kawala (The Crow)’. Sanchit Chakraborty came second, Vatsal Rathore third and Vishwambhara Vidya fourth.

Advertisement

Vishal Goswami and Aman Gupta won best cinematographer for ‘The Forbidden Card’. Sopan Purandare of ‘Kawala (The Crow)’ came second and Shrey Joshi of ‘Trapido’ third. Naveen Jave won best editing for ‘Majra’, followed by Shrey Joshi and Prahant Kadam (PK).

A special jury mention was given to ‘Chappal’, while ‘Ek Sakht Goonthi Hui Choti’ and ‘Tanuj’ received special mentions. In the documentary category, ‘Jail Second Chance’ emerged as the major winner, receiving best documentary film. Harshit Mishra won best director, Niwan Prachurya best cinematographer and Tarun Aerial best editor. ‘Raw Frames by Suraj Negi’ received a special mention.