DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / ‘Kawala’ wins best film at Kullu-Manali International Cinema Festival in Mandi

‘Kawala’ wins best film at Kullu-Manali International Cinema Festival in Mandi

article_Author
Dipender Manta
Tribune News Service
Mandi, Updated At : 02:30 AM Oct 08, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Winners during the Kullu-Manali International Cinema festival in Mandi
Advertisement

The awards for the Kullu-Manali International Cinema festival 2026 were announced on Tuesday at Paddal ground in Mandi district, honouring outstanding films, filmmakers, actors and technical artists from across the country. ‘Kawala (The Crow)’ won the best film award, while ‘Bhand’ secured second place and ‘Admy’ stood third.

In the best director category, Harshvardhan Rajender Jadhav of ‘Kawala (The Crow)’ won first place, followed by Arunabh Mukherjee of ‘Bhand’ and Yojit Soni of ‘The Forbidden Card’.

Advertisement

Arunabh Mukherjee won best writer for ‘Bhand’. Harshvardhan Jadhav came second, while Haider Ali of ‘M, B, A’ secured third place.

Advertisement

In acting, Prosenjit Kundu won best actor for his role as Kanai in ‘Bhand’. Ravi Karnwal of ‘Chappal’ came second and Kaushik Sawul of ‘Tanuj’ third. Debdatta Chatterjee won best actress for playing Bini in ‘Bhand’, followed by Sheetal Raut of ‘Kawala’ and Anushree Shukla of ‘Trapido’.

Aryan Raundal won best child artist for his role as Ganya in ‘Kawala (The Crow)’. Sanchit Chakraborty came second, Vatsal Rathore third and Vishwambhara Vidya fourth.

Advertisement

Vishal Goswami and Aman Gupta won best cinematographer for ‘The Forbidden Card’. Sopan Purandare of ‘Kawala (The Crow)’ came second and Shrey Joshi of ‘Trapido’ third. Naveen Jave won best editing for ‘Majra’, followed by Shrey Joshi and Prahant Kadam (PK).

A special jury mention was given to ‘Chappal’, while ‘Ek Sakht Goonthi Hui Choti’ and ‘Tanuj’ received special mentions. In the documentary category, ‘Jail Second Chance’ emerged as the major winner, receiving best documentary film. Harshit Mishra won best director, Niwan Prachurya best cinematographer and Tarun Aerial best editor. ‘Raw Frames by Suraj Negi’ received a special mention.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts