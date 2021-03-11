Kangra Central Cooperative Bank ex-chief booked for graft

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, May 29

The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau has booked former chairman of the Kangra Central Cooperative Bank (KCCB) Jagdish Chand Sapiya under Sections 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Sapiya has been accused of illegally appointing Jaswant Singh Rana from the Dehra zone as director of the KCCB during the stint of the previous Congress government.

The FIR states that a vacancy was created in the board of directors of the bank after the death of Ramesh Chand Chambiyal, director of the bank, from the Dehra zone.

The vacancy was to be filled from members of the cooperative bank from the Dehra zone. However, Sapiya appointed Rana, who was a resident of Jaisinghpur, as a director.

The case was registered after the special investigating unit of the vigilance found Sapiya guilty of violating rules while appointing Rana as director.

The Kangra Central Cooperative Bank former directors, former chairman and a senior bureaucrat, posted as MD of the bank during the stint of the previous Congress government, have been facing various the vigilance inquiry.

Sources told The Tribune that the inquiry report had indicted the bank managers, members of the loan sanctioning committee of the previous board of the KCCB and evaluators for a criminal conspiracy by extending risky loans, causing losses to the bank.

The vigilance bureau had confiscated the record regarding bad loans from the KCCB in November 2018. The inquiry into bad loans has been initiated by the vigilance bureau on the basis of the chargesheet prepared by the BJP before the Assembly elections.

In the chargesheet, the BJP had alleged that the bank management, headed by Sapiya, had extended various loans in violation of norms that had turned into non performing assets (NPAs).

The inquiry report was forwarded to the state government about two years ago. However, the government was dithering on taking action on the report.

