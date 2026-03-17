KCC Bank marks 106th foundation day; announces cheaper EV loans

The Kangra Central Cooperative Bank (KCCB) on Tuesday celebrated its 106th foundation day with Managing Director Jaffar Iqbal announcing new customer-focused initiative ‘Kangra Bank E-Vahan Rin Yojana’, aimed at promoting the adoption of electric four-wheelers for personal use.

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Addressing a press conference on the occasion, Iqbal extended greetings and gratitude to the bank’s nearly 1.8 million customers, employees, officials, former management and board members who have contributed to the institution’s growth over more than a century. He acknowledged that customers associated with the bank—from those with decades-long relationships to even short-term contributors—had played a vital role in strengthening the institution.

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Highlighting new initiatives, Iqbal announced a significant cut in interest rates on EV loans, reducing them from around 8 to 7.5 per cent under the new scheme, which was lowest in the market.

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“The revised rates came into effect on March 17 and will remain applicable throughout the financial year,” he said adding that the move aligns with the Government of Himachal Pradesh’s focus on sustainable development and the growing adoption of electric vehicles across the state.

He urged residents, especially across the five districts served by the bank, to take advantage of the scheme, claiming that the rates were among the most competitive in the market. In addition, the bank announced reduced interest rate of 7.6 per cent on personal four-wheelers loans during the festive season.

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Iqbal said the bank aimed to expand its loan portfolio, particularly in the vehicle segment, and position itself as a leading lender in the state. He added that the bank was also considering introducing incentive-based policies for agents and partners to further boost business, with possible implementation in the upcoming financial year, starting April 1.

On the financial front, Iqbal said the bank reported steady growth and improved asset quality. Total deposits increased from Rs 14,888.67 crore as of March 31, 2025, to Rs 15,663.31 crore as of March 15, 2026, indicating strong customer confidence.

While the loan portfolio slightly declined from Rs 4,424.02 crore to Rs 4,299.70 crore during the same period, Iqbal attributed this to a conscious strategy focused on quality lending and reducing non-performing assets (NPAs).

Significantly, the bank has achieved a notable reduction in Net NPAs, which fell from Rs 212.13 crore (5.62 per cent) in March 2025 to Rs 112.09 crore (3.10 per cent) as of February 2026. This improvement highlights strengthened recovery mechanisms and prudent credit risk management, he said.