KCC Bank NPAs rise to Rs 240 cr

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, August 18

The non-performing assets (NPA) of Kangra Central Cooperative (KCC) Bank have reportedly rose to over Rs 240 crore as a number of individuals and organisations have stopped repaying loans.

The bank has over 216 branches in Kangra, Kullu, Una, Hamirpur and Lahaul and Spiti districts. The situation has been further complicated due to a shortage of staff.

A bank official said the officers hardly had any time to address NPA cases as they remained busy in routine work due to the shortage of staff. The bank management had urged the state government to recruit more staff, but to no avail.

#Hamirpur #Kangra #Kullu #Lahaul and Spiti #Una