KCC Bank retirees seek old pension scheme

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, June 4

Members of the Kangra Cooperative Bank Retired Employees Association have asked the state government to give them benefits under the old pension scheme.

In a press note issued here today, Sumer Rana, president of the Kangra Cooperative Bank Retired Employees Association, said the bank had formed a trust to give retirees pension as per the old pension scheme. However, due to the mismanagement of funds, the scheme was scrapped and now they were paid paltry pension.

The employees, who retired from the bank between 2010 and 2015, were not being paid any pension, Rana said.

The pensioners were demanding that they should also be given medical benefits on a par with serving employees, he said. The retirees have served a 15-day ultimatum on the government to accept their demands or they would resort to agitation.