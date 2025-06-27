DT
Home / Himachal Pradesh / KCCB posts record net profit of Rs 117cr, eyes expansion

KCCB posts record net profit of Rs 117cr, eyes expansion

Tribune News Service
Dharamsala, Updated At : 02:30 AM Jun 27, 2025 IST
The Kangra Central Cooperative Bank (KCCB) has achieved a major financial milestone, recording a net profit of Rs 117.86 crore in the financial year 2024–25—the highest in recent years. The announcement was made by Chairman Kuldeep Singh Pathania following a board of directors’ meeting.

Pathania said the bank’s total profit was Rs 157.48 crore. After settling tax liabilities, the net profit reflected a significant rise from last year’s Rs 64.27 crore. He attributed the performance to enhanced operational efficiency and effective recovery initiatives.

A key contributor to this growth was the one-time settlement (OTS) scheme launched last year, under which dues from 1,338 defaulters totaling Rs 151.9 crore were recovered. The initiative also facilitated the closure of over 1,000 litigation cases, improving the bank’s asset quality and reducing non-performing assets (NPAs).

Operating through 216 branches across six districts of Himachal Pradesh, KCCB employs more than 1,300 personnel. With improved financial health, the bank is now preparing to expand its services. Pathania outlined digitalisation, stronger customer outreach and aggressive NPA management as the pillars of KCCB’s future strategy.

During the board meeting, appeals from five dismissed employees—terminated for procedural lapses and negligence—were also reviewed. While the lapses did not cause financial loss to the bank, the board opted to give the officials a hearing. However, no immediate decision on reinstatement was made. “A final decision will be taken in the next board meeting,” said Pathania.

With consistent performance improvements and institutional reforms, the KCCB is positioning itself for broader regional influence and service expansion in the coming years.

