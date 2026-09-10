Keep Himachal Pradesh University’s autonomy intact, say protesting teachers

The Himachal Pradesh University Teachers Welfare Association staged a protest against the Himachal Pradesh Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2026, in Shimla on Wednesday and demanded the autonomy, academic freedom and institutional dignity of the institution to be kept intact. The protesting teachers said that any attempt to weaken the autonomy of the university would not be tolerated. Prof Nitin Vyas, president of the teachers association, said that the government's interference in the university's autonomy was not only an attack on the rights of the current teaching community but also an insult to the sacrifices of all those pioneers who had made this institution prestigious.

"Undermining autonomy is not just usurpation of the administrative power; it is distrust of the collective intellectual capacity and professional dignity of the faculty. A university is not a government office where decisions are made from files. It is a centre of knowledge, research and democratic dialogue. Bypassing statutory bodies like the Academic Council and the Executive Council and imposing external control are tantamount to an attack on the very soul of the university," he added.

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Prof Vyas said, "We are not against accountability but will not accept subservience in the name of accountability. The government's role is not to increase control but to provide universities with adequate budgets, modern labs, research grants, hostels, sports facilities and robust infrastructure." He warned the government that they would intensifying their protests if attacks on the university's autonomy were not stopped.