Kejriwal govt donates Rs 10 cr to relief fund

New Delhi, October 6
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today donated Rs 10 crore to the Himachal Pradesh relief fund for relief efforts following the devastation caused by heavy rain in the hill state.
Earlier, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had sought help from the Delhi Government in the wake of the rain-triggered disaster, a government statement said.
Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena last week approved donation of the amount to the Himachal Pradesh Aapda Rahat Kosh-2023 from Delhi’s relief fund to help the hill state in its rehabilitation efforts.
“Please accept the Delhi Government’s contribution of Rs 10 crore to the Aapda Rahat Kosh-2023. I hope this helps in your efforts to augment and mobilise resources to rehabilitate the people and for the return of normalcy to Dev Bhoomi Himachal. The Delhi Government will support all your efforts to mitigate this crisis,” Kejriwal wrote to Sukhu.
