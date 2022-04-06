Arvind Kejriwal in Himachal LIVE updates: AAP supremo to hold roadshow in Mandi; BJP braces up

Shimla, April
Delhi and Punjab CMs Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann will hold a roadshow in Mandi today.
AAP, which claims to have enrolled nearly 3 lakh members recently, is scouting for credible faces in the state. The possibility of some BJP and Congress leaders joining the party tomorrow could not be ruled out
With the AAP going all out to expand its base in the hill state, the BJP is geared up to take on the challenge even as the Congress remains in slumber.
The BJP has been quick in chalking out its strategy to counter AAP. Party president JP Nadda will hold a roadshow in the state capital on April 9. The party has also decided to hold rallies in all 68 blocks tomorrow to mark its foundation day.
The Congress is yet to get over the shock of poll debacle in five states. State leaders are still awaiting a final decision by the high command on organisational changes. Even though AICC chief Sonia Gandhi held a meeting with almost two dozen senior state leaders in Delhi some time ago for feedback on the steps needed to take on the BJP, there has been no headway. “While state unit chief Kuldeep Rathore is trying to save his chair, others, including CLP leader Mukesh Agnihotri and Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, are lobbying hard for major organisational changes,” claimed a senior leader. Most leaders admit the party is losing out on precious time as the Assembly polls could be advanced.
Mandi is the home district of Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) through the roadshow is looking to project itself as a major contended for the state Assembly polls, which are scheduled to be held later this year.
Arvind Kejriwal roadshow likley to being by noon
BJP has a strategy in place to counter AAP's expansion bid in HP. Party president Nadda's roadshow in Shimla on April 9, block-level rallies to mark party's foundation day on Wednesday
