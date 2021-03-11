Kejriwal sees early Assembly poll

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, April 23

Arvind Kejriwal, AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister, today tried to sell the Delhi model of governance during a rally at the Chambi ground in the Shahpur Assembly constituency of Kangra district. He claimed that his Delhi government was doing a commendable job in the education and health sectors.

Managed crowd All those who were brought to the rally were given packed food after the event

The back-end teams of AAP from Delhi and Punjab worked for the success of the rally

Except Arvind Kejriwal, no other prominent leader of AAm Aadmi Party addressed the rally in Kangra district

Kejriwal did not make any specific announcement

AAP managed an impressive crowd

He alleged that scared of the rising popularity of AAP, the Central Government was planning to hold the Assembly elections early in Himachal along with Gujarat.

Kejriwal was given a rousing welcome at the Chambi ground in Shahpur. AAP had deployed around 250 buses to bring people for the rally and it managed to gather an impressive crowd. Most of the people, who attended the rally, came from Kangra while party workers also came from Bilaspur, Una, Mandi, Chamba and Hamirpur districts.

He said, “Himachal is a Dev Bhoomi and I pay obeisance to all deities. Himachal is the most beautiful land on earth. God gave this land everything but both Congress and BJP have looted it”.

He said, “The Congress has ruled Himachal for 30 years and the BJP for 17 years. Both parties are now abusing me. BJP national president JP Nadda abused me at his rally on Friday. Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said that there were only two parties in the state. I ask people why not have a third alternative. Why are these parties afraid of an honest third alternative? They are saying the situation in Himachal is different but I say your intentions are wrong”.

The Delhi CM said government schools were in a bad shape. “Go and see government schools in Delhi. This year, the government schools in Delhi have given 99.7 per cent pass results and admitted four lakh more students,” he added.

He said, “In Delhi, private schools have not been allowed to increase fee for the past four years. In Delhi, medical treatment is free for all citizens, corruption has been rooted out and we are taking people on pilgrimage free of cost. In Punjab also, corruption has been uprooted. In Delhi, 12 lakh youth have been given jobs in the past five years. Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has announced 125 units of free power under the pressure of AAP. We demand that other BJP governments should also do it”.

He said, “Jai Ram Thakur has copied the Delhi model. AAP has emerged as the third alternative in Himachal. We have to change HP. I don’t know politics and am an honest person. Give us five years. If we don’t work, reject us. Our work will speak for us. The BJP may go for early elections”.