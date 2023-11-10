Kerala announces Rs 7 cr assistance

Thiruvananthapuram, November 9
The Kerala Government yesterday announced an assistance of Rs 7 crore for relief and restoration works in the disaster-affected areas of Himachal Pradesh. The Kerala Cabinet took the decision at a meeting under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.
Vijayan said the allocated amount would be drawn from the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund.
