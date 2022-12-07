Key to govt formation, all eyes on Kangra district

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, December 6

All eyes are on Kangra district having 15 Assembly segments ahead of counting of votes for the elections on December 8.

The district has always played a key role in the change of government in the state after every five years. Any party that gets nine or 10 seats in the district forms government, considering the records of the Assembly elections in the past three decades.

Historically, the people of Kangra have always voted for the Congress and the BJP alternatively after every five years. The BJP is hoping to win six or seven seats in the district. It is also hoping to get the support of victorious Independent candidates to form government. Independent candidates can win at least two seats.

Congress leaders, on the other hand, are hoping that the people of Kangra will maintain the tradition of power rotation and the party will get 10 or 11 seats in the district.

Kangra plays a major role in government formation in the state but only Shanta Kumar from the district had been Chief Minister in 1977 and 1990. After former minister GS Bali’s demise, no senior Congress leader is left in the district. However, former MP Chander Kumar can be considered for the Chief Minister’s post if the Congress gets majority.

In the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP had won 11 seats in the district and formed government. The Congress had got just three seats while one Independent candidate had also emerged victorious.

In the 2012 elections, the Congress had won 10 seats in the district and formed government. The BJP could win only three seats while two Independent candidates had also emerged winners.

In 2007, the BJP had won nine seats in Kangra and formed government while the Congress could win just four seats. One seat each had gone to the BSP and an Independent candidate.

Till 2003, Kangra had 16 Assembly segments but the count reduced to 15 following a delimitation exercise.

In 2003, the Congress had formed government after winning 11 seats in the district while the BJP had got four seats. An Independent candidate had also emerged victorious.

In 1998, the BJP had won 10 seats in the district and formed government. The Congress had secured five seats while an Independent candidate had also won a seat.

In 1993, the Congress had formed government after winning 12 seats in Kangra, while three seats had gone to the BJP and one to an Independent candidate.

In 1990, the BJP and Janata Dal coalition had won 15 seats in the district while the Congress had got one seat. The BJP had won 12 seats while the Janata Dal had got three seats.

