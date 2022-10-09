Keylong hospital committee approves Rs 37.50 lakh budget

Tribune News Service

Mandi, October 8

The Rogi Kalyan Committee of the district hospital in Keylong approved a budget of Rs 37.50 lakh for the fiscal 2022-23. The budget was passed during a meeting of the governing council body of the committee at Deputy Commissioner’s (DC) office at Keylong yesterday.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Lahaul and Spiti Deputy Commissioner Sumit Khimta.

The DC said the amount would be spent for strengthening various health facilities in the hospital.

He added that the objective of the committee was to provide assistance and improve the facilities provided to the patients in the hospital.

The committee played an important role to provide benefits of public friendly schemes run by the government for the welfare of the patients, he said.