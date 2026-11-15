Keylong to celebrate Bhagwan Birsa Munda’s birth anniversary

Keylong, the headquarters of the tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti, is gearing up to celebrate the 151st birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda with a week-long series of events. The main district-level function will be held on November 18 at the Tribal Museum Auditorium.

Mangal Manepa, district president of the Janjati Morcha, said the Lahaul-Spiti Janjati Morcha was organising the celebrations with great enthusiasm. State president of the Janjati Morcha Sunil Negi would attend the function as the chief guest. All party office-bearers and workers had also been invited to participate in the event, he added.

The programme will feature a range of cultural activities. Renowned artistes from Lahaul and Spiti, Rosy and Akash Lonchempa, will entertain the audience with musical performances. Traditional folk songs, folk dances and a weaving competition will also be organised to showcase the region’s rich cultural heritage.

A felicitation ceremony will honour prominent individuals for their contributions to society, along with senior citizens and women from the region. Various social service activities will also be organised throughout the week, including a blood donation camp, cleanliness drives and special sanitation campaigns at local temples and gompas (monasteries).

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District general secretary Vivek Rai has appealed to the general public, Morcha workers and the youth of the region to participate in large numbers in the main function on November 18 and the week-long community service campaigns. He said the combined programme of cultural performances, felicitation and social service activities was expected to draw widespread participation from across the tribal district.