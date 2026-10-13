Keylong to emerge as hub for high-altitude medical research

Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare and Chemicals and Fertilisers Jagat Prakash Nadda today laid the foundation stone of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Centre for High-Altitude Medicine and Public Health Research at Keylong in Lahaul-Spiti district.

The centre aims to advance scientific research into the distinctive health challenges faced by Himalayan communities and Armed Forces personnel serving in high-altitude regions, where extreme cold, low oxygen levels and difficult geographical conditions pose significant medical challenges.

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Addressing the gathering, Nadda expressed confidence that the centre would establish a strong institutional foundation for high-altitude health research and deepen scientific understanding of the effects of extreme environmental conditions on human health. He emphasised the need for systematic, region-specific studies to identify health risks, develop appropriate medical interventions and strengthen preventive healthcare.

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Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of strengthening healthcare infrastructure and ensuring access to quality medical services, Nadda said the establishment of the centre underscored the importance of addressing the specific healthcare needs of remote Himalayan and border regions. He noted that research-based interventions could improve health outcomes and enhance the well-being of local communities and personnel operating in demanding environments.

Nadda appreciated the collaboration between ICMR and the Armed Forces Medical Services in setting up the facility and acknowledged the role of AIIMS-Bilaspur, which will contribute to studies on the health impacts of high-altitude conditions among patients visiting the region.

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Developed on the foundation of an ICMR field station established at Keylong nearly a decade ago, the centre will function as a permanent, year-round institution equipped with modern laboratories and specialised human resources.

Its research agenda will encompass altitude-related illnesses, acclimatisation, maternal and newborn health, child growth and nutrition, and disease patterns among Himalayan populations. Researchers will also explore emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence, digital health solutions and drone-enabled medicine delivery, to improve healthcare access in remote and difficult-to-reach areas.

The findings are expected to inform evidence-based medical practices, strengthen preventive healthcare and improve clinical management for people living and working at high altitudes. The research could also benefit other Himalayan and border regions, including Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh.

During the event, Nadda and other dignitaries planted native Himalayan saplings under the Green ICMR Campus Initiative. He also inaugurated a scientific exhibition for school students, launched the centre’s website and institutional video, and released a commemorative postal special cover.

The centre is expected to expand India’s high-altitude medical research capabilities and support more accessible, evidence-based healthcare for communities and personnel living and serving in some of the country’s most challenging geographical conditions.