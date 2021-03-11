Khair trees felled illegally, road constructed to transport wood

Our Correspondent

Palampur, May 3

A number of khair trees were reportedly felled with the help of JCB machines in Bharoli Jadid and Doddu Brahmana panchayats of Rakkar tehsil in Dehra Gopipur forest division of Kangra district around midnight three days ago.

Residents of the area came to know about the large-scale felling of trees the next day and they reported the matter to the Forest Department along with pictures and videos of the area. However, till the filing of this news item, no action was initiated against the culprits. The mafia has also constructed a road to forests for easy transportation of khair wood and other felled trees.

Earlier also, hundreds of khair trees were felled in Nurpur and the Forest Department booked a number of persons and also suspended two of its officials.

Sunny Verma, Divisional Forest Officer, Dehra, said that he learnt about the incident on social media. He had requested the revenue authorities to demarcate the area to ascertain whether it was forestland or DC land. Only after demarcation that necessary action could be taken against the culprits.

Jagvir Singh Suryabanshi, a local environmentalist, said that he along with villagers visited both forest beats. He clicked a number of pictures and videos of the areas and forwarded them to the forest officials concerned.

“There is a huge demand for khair wood in the market. The Forest Department auctions khair trees for felling under its working plan but people cut more trees than the sanctioned limit. Illegal felling of khair trees happens more in far-off places and interior areas of forests in Dehra and Nurpur divisions,” he said.

#Environment #tree felling