Khalini-Talland flyover project faces further delays as 4th tender floated

The much-anticipated Khalini-Talland flyover project, aimed at easing traffic congestion in the Khalini area of the state’s capital, remains stalled as a fresh tender has been floated for its construction. This marks the fourth time the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) has issued a tender for the project, following the cancellation of the previous one floated in 2024.

Initially proposed under the Smart City Mission, the 220-metre flyover is estimated to cost Rs 17.97 crore. Its primary objective is to decongest the heavily trafficked Khalini and Talland areas, especially during office hours. Once completed, the flyover will provide an alternate route for vehicles heading toward BCS and Talland, reducing dependency on the overburdened Khalini road and significantly cutting travel time.

The project, first slated to begin in 2021, has faced repeated delays due to inspections and technical design revisions. Despite these setbacks, some preliminary work had begun earlier, including the widening of a five-metre stretch at Khalini Chowk by the CPWD.

The latest tender invites interested construction firms to submit their applications by May 9. According to officials, construction will proceed in phases. It will begin with site inspections and assessments, followed by the laying of the foundation. Steel gliders will then be installed, the deck constructed, and road strengthening measures undertaken. The final phase will include the installation of railings and safety barriers.

Residents and commuters in the region continue to hope for timely execution, as the flyover promises to bring much-needed relief to one of the city’s busiest corridors.