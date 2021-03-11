Khalistan banners at Himachal Vidhan Sabha complex: Police remand of two extended

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, May 16

A judicial magistrate here today extended till May 19 the police remand of the two accused of hanging Khalistan banners outside the Vidhan Sabha complex here on May 8.

Sources said the police were tyring to find out who paid money to the two accused, Paramjit Singh and Harbir Singh, for hanging banners outside the complex. Both were allegedly paid Rs 10,000 each for committing the crime. The police were also trying to establish if they had any local support in Himachal.