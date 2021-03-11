'Khalistan' banners come up at Assembly complex gate

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, May 8

“Khalistan” banners came up on the main gate and the walls of the Assembly complex at Tapowan in Dharamsala today. The word ‘Khalistan’ was also written from the paint on the main wall of the complex.

Sources said the people, passing on the road, first noticed it and informed the police. Officials of the district administration and the police reached the spot and got the banners and paintings removed.

There were no CCTV cameras installed on the outer areas of the complex, making the task of the police difficult.

The police have booked US-based NRI Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, general counsel to the Sikhs for Justice. The police have also added Section 13 of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) in the FIR.

DGP Sanjay Kundu has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) which will be headed by DIG, Intelligence and Security, Santosh Patial.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, condemning the incident, said the culprits would not be spared. Directions had been issued to the police to nab the culprits at the earliest.