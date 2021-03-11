Khalistan flag at HP Assembly: Second accused brought to Dharamsala; remanded into police custody till May 16

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, May 14

Paramjit Singh, the second accused arrested for defacing the Himachal Vidhan Sabha complex in Dharamsala on May 8 with pro Khalistan flags and graffiti, was today produced before the judicial magistrate here, who remanded him in police custody till May 16.

Earlier, Himachal police SIT constituted to probe into the case had arrested Harbir Singh, a resident of Morinda area in Ropar district. He was also remanded into police custody till May 16.

Paramjit Singh was on Friday arrested by Ropar police in Chamkaur Sahib area. He was handed over to Himachal Pradesh Police by Ropar police today and brought to Dharamsala on transit remand.

Sources said Paramjit Singh and Harbir Singh were petty criminals, who were earlier booked for theft in Ropar district. They were allegedly paid Rs 10,000 each to come to Dharamsala and deface the Vidhan Sabha complex. The duo, after defacing the Vidha Sabha complex with pro-Khalistan flags, clicked a video of it, which was passed on to their financers who made it viral early in the morning.

The police are trying to find out the people who financed Paramjit Singh and Harbir Singh for committing the crime.