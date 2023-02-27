Kharamukh-Holi highway blocked after landslide

Our Correspondent

Chamba, February 26

The Kharamukh-Holi highway in the district was blocked due to a landslide last evening. According to social media reports, the landslide occurred following a recent rainfall in the area.

Connecting several interior tribal villages, the highway also serves as the key route for the transportation of goods to the region. Disruption to traffic is causing a lot of inconvenience to local residents and businesses.

The district administration said a team of engineers and workers had been deployed to the site by this evening to restore the highway to traffic.

#chamba #social media