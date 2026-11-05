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Home / Himachal Pradesh / ‘Khelo Himachal’ campaign to blend sports with anti-drug drive

‘Khelo Himachal’ campaign to blend sports with anti-drug drive

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Raghav Guleria
Dharamsala, Updated At : 01:07 AM Nov 05, 2026 IST
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Minister Yadvinder Goma reviews preparations for the campaign at the HPCA stadium in Dharamsala.
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The Himachal Pradesh Government will launch the ‘Khelo Himachal-Chitta-Free Campaign 2026’ in Dharamsala on November 20 to encourage youngsters to take up sports and steer them away from chitta and other drugs.

Ayush, Youth Services and Sports and Law Minister Yadvinder Goma reviewed the preparations for the campaign at a meeting held at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) stadium in Dharamsala today. The initiative is being organised on the directions of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to promote sporting talent and raise awareness about drug abuse.

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Goma said the campaign aimed to provide youngsters with a positive direction by engaging them in sports and other constructive activities. He appealed to all sections of society to join hands in building a healthy and drug-free Himachal.

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He said the state was organising such a large-scale sporting event for the first time on the lines of the Khelo India programme. Six sporting disciplines had been included in the competition, and various committees were being constituted to ensure its smooth conduct.

The competitions will be held at the sub-divisional, district and state levels, beginning at the village and panchayat levels. Winning teams will advance to district-level contests, followed by state-level competitions. Youngsters in the 15-30 age group will compete in volleyball, cricket, kabaddi and other sporting disciplines. Cash prizes will be awarded to winning teams at all three levels.

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The inaugural ceremony of the campaign at the HPCA stadium on November 20 will feature a drone show, laser display and a cultural evening featuring renowned artistes. After the meeting, Goma and senior officials inspected the arrangements at the stadium.

Deputy Commissioner Hemraj Bairwa, SP Kulbhushan Verma, Director, Youth Services and Sports, Shivam Pratap Singh, Dharamsala Municipal Corporation Commissioner Zafar Iqbal and other district and departmental officials attended the meeting.

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