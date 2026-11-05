‘Khelo Himachal’ to lead fight against drug menace

The Youth Services and Sports Department is set to launch the ‘Khelo Himachal-Chitta Mukt Abhiyan’ across the state to channelise the energy of young people towards sports and strengthen the fight against drug abuse.

A spokesperson for the department said here on Tuesday that the initiative aims to promote fitness, discipline, teamwork and a healthy lifestyle while providing young sportspersons with a platform to showcase their talent.

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The championship will feature cricket, volleyball and kabaddi competitions in both men’s and women’s categories for participants aged 15 to 30 years. It will cover all 12 districts of the state.