Khelo India Samvaad at Chamba & Banikhet colleges

To mark National Sports Day, Mera Yuva Bharat (MY Bharat), Chamba, in collaboration with MY Bharat-NSS, organised “Khelo India Samvaad” and Yuva Connect programmes at Government College, Chamba, and BTC DAV College, Banikhet. The programmes provided a platform for young persons to discuss sports, youth leadership, sports infrastructure, talent development and the role of the youth in nation-building. The participants also joined activities being organised across the country and listened to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s virtual address.

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The participation of local sportspersons was the highlight of the programme. Five kabaddi players, namely Aditya, Rohit, Aditya, Natya and Neetu Sharma, interacted with the youth and shared their experiences. They spoke about discipline, regular practice, opportunities in sports and the importance of pursuing sporting careers with dedication.

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After the Prime Minister’s address, an interaction was held between MY Bharat volunteers and local sportspersons on India’s rapidly developing sports ecosystem. Discussions focused on improvements in sports infrastructure and creating greater opportunities for talented sportspersons at the grassroots level. The youth dialogue also covered preparations for the 2036 Olympics, greater participation of young people in leadership and governance, and youth empowerment for a developed India.

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The participants were encouraged to share their ideas, suggestions and aspirations and actively participate in the upcoming phases of the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue. The organisers thanked the participating youth, sportspersons and the college administrations for their support.