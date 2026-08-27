DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Khelo India Samvaad at Chamba & Banikhet colleges

Khelo India Samvaad at Chamba & Banikhet colleges

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chamba, Updated At : 09:53 PM Aug 27, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Participants during ‘Khelo India Samvaad’ in Chamba. Photo: Mani Verma
Advertisement

To mark National Sports Day, Mera Yuva Bharat (MY Bharat), Chamba, in collaboration with MY Bharat-NSS, organised “Khelo India Samvaad” and Yuva Connect programmes at Government College, Chamba, and BTC DAV College, Banikhet. The programmes provided a platform for young persons to discuss sports, youth leadership, sports infrastructure, talent development and the role of the youth in nation-building. The participants also joined activities being organised across the country and listened to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s virtual address.

Advertisement

The participation of local sportspersons was the highlight of the programme. Five kabaddi players, namely Aditya, Rohit, Aditya, Natya and Neetu Sharma, interacted with the youth and shared their experiences. They spoke about discipline, regular practice, opportunities in sports and the importance of pursuing sporting careers with dedication.

Advertisement

After the Prime Minister’s address, an interaction was held between MY Bharat volunteers and local sportspersons on India’s rapidly developing sports ecosystem. Discussions focused on improvements in sports infrastructure and creating greater opportunities for talented sportspersons at the grassroots level. The youth dialogue also covered preparations for the 2036 Olympics, greater participation of young people in leadership and governance, and youth empowerment for a developed India.

Advertisement

The participants were encouraged to share their ideas, suggestions and aspirations and actively participate in the upcoming phases of the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue. The organisers thanked the participating youth, sportspersons and the college administrations for their support.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts