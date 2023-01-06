Khera appointed Principal Secy to CM Sukhu

Shimla, January 5
Bharat Khera, a 1995 batch IAS officer, has been appointed Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister. He will hold the post in addition to his current responsibilities that include Advisor (Regulatory Reforms), Government of Himachal Pradesh at New Delhi and Principal Secretary PWD, Home and Vigilance, GAD, SAD, Sainik Welfare and Parliamentary Affairs.
The post of Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister had fallen vacant after Subhasish Panda left for deputation with the Centre government.
Meanwhile, Devesh Kumar, the 1998-batch IAS officer, has been given the additional charge of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj.
