Kho-Kho body seeks Rs 1 cr, govt job for star player Neeta Rana

Kho-Kho body seeks Rs 1 cr, govt job for star player Neeta Rana

Urges reward for Rana on par with cricket champ Thakur

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Mandi, Updated At : 03:01 AM Nov 09, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Neeta Rana
The Himachal Pradesh Kho-Kho Association has urged Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to honour international player Neeta Rana from Kullu district with a Rs 1 crore cash reward and a government job, similar to the recognition announced for cricketer Renuka Thakur recently.

Association president Abhishek Thakur, Indian Kho-Kho Federation joint secretary and state general secretary LR Verma, CEO Devidutt Tanwar, senior vice-president Praveen Dubey, Pawan Thakur and state media in-charge Pyar Chand Saklani, along with other office-bearers jointly made the appeal.

They said Neeta Rana was a member of the Indian women’s team won the Kho-Kho World Cup earlier this year, bringing pride and recognition to both India and Himachal Pradesh.

The association noted Chief Minister Sukhu’s decision to reward cricketer Renuka Thakur, a member of India’s Women’s Cricket World Cup-winning team, with Rs 1 crore and a government job was a commendable step. They urged similar recognition be extended to athletes from other sports who achieve international success.

“Neeta Rana has showcased exemplary talent on the international stage and her achievements deserve equal respect and encouragement,” the association said, adding such incentives would urge young athletes in Himachal Pradesh to excel and bring further glory to the state.

The Kho-Kho World Cup was held in New Delhi from January 13 to 19, where both the Indian men’s and women’s teams emerged as champions. Following her victory, Neeta Rana received a grand welcome in Kullu, where local MLA Sunder Thakur, other legislators and residents organised a roadshow in

her honour.

However, despite her world title, the state government has not yet officially given her any award or incentive. With Renuka Thakur’s reward setting a precedent, the Himachal Pradesh Kho-Kho Association has now renewed its call for Rs 1 crore prize and a government job to Neeta Rana, ensuring equal appreciation for excellence across all sports disciplines.

