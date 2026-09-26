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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Kho-Kho tournament begins at Balh DAV Public School in Mandi

Kho-Kho tournament begins at Balh DAV Public School in Mandi

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Tribune News Service
Mandi, Updated At : 01:00 AM Sep 26, 2026 IST
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Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani greets players at a state-level sports event at DAV Public School, Daddour, on Friday.
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A state-level kho-kho championship for boys and girls began at DAV Public School, Daddour, in the Balh Assembly constituency of Mandi district on Friday. Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani inaugurated the tournament by hoisting the national flag and lighting the ceremonial lamp. As many as 40 teams from eight clusters representing different districts and 453 student athletes are participating in the championship.

Dharmani, while addressing the players and the participants, said, “Sports play an important role in the overall development of students. Participation in sports helps in inculcating discipline, leadership qualities, team spirit and self-confidence among young people.”

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He encouraged the participating teams to compete in the true sporting spirit and focus on giving their best performance rather than being concerned about victory or defeat. He said that the state government was continuously working to provide better facilities and opportunities to young people aspiring to excel in sports.

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Dharmani said that state-level competitions organised in rural areas provided an important platform for the local talent to showcase its abilities. He emphasised the need to ensure that every child gets an opportunity to participate in sports so that his energy could be channelled positively.

He underlined the importance of co-curricular activities in the holistic development of children. Besides sports, activities such as cultural programmes, NSS, NCC, debates and science fairs helped students acquire new skills and broaden their learning experiences, he added.

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The minister urged institutions and parents to continue encouraging students to participate in such activities. He also appreciated the contribution of the DAV institution to the education sector. Sanjeev Guleria, Chairman of the Agricultural Produce Market Committee, was the special guest on the occasion and he extended his best wishes to all participating players.

Earlier, DAV Public School principal Prashant Sharma welcomed the chief guest and other dignitaries and briefed them about various activities of the institution.

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