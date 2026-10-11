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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Khushwant Singh lit fest to witness keen deliberations from October 23 in Kasauli

Khushwant Singh lit fest to witness keen deliberations from October 23 in Kasauli

Three-day festival to feature Gen Manoj Naravane, Imtiaz Ali, Sonam Wangchuk, Satinder Sartaaj

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Ambika Sharma
Tribune News Service
Solan, Updated At : 01:29 AM Oct 11, 2026 IST
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Khushwant Singh. File
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The 15th edition of the Khushwant Singh Literary Festival will be held at the historic Kasauli Club from October 23 to 25, bringing together writers, journalists, public figures and thinkers to debate the theme, “The Art of Disagreement — Conversations Across Divides”.

Organised in honour of the legacy of author and journalist Khushwant Singh, the festival will feature various discussions on political polarisation, generational divides, artificial intelligence, misinformation, India-Pakistan dialogue, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, gender and identity, and women’s empowerment.

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General Manoj Naravane (retd), former Chief of the Army Staff, is among the key invitees. A previous participant at the festival, he is expected to draw attention over whether he will offer a glimpse of his yet-to-be-released book, The Cantonment Controversy. Last year, he faced a question from the audience about the book’s release.

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Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, known for directing romantic comedies such as Jab We Met and Socha Na Tha, is another prominent personality expected to participate in discussions.

Environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk, investment banker Sarthak Ahuja, and media personalities Feroze Gujral, Vishnu Som and Hartosh Singh Bal will join the conversations on a range of contemporary issues.

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Other sessions will explore literature as a space for nuance rather than outrage, language, culture and belonging, ecology versus development, the courage to offend, the future of democracy, echo chambers and the importance of reading opposing viewpoints.

Punjabi singer Satinder Sartaaj and Bollywood actors Divya Dutta, Sandhya Mridul and Pooja Bedi are also among the prominent names expected to grace the festival.

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