Kidnapped, 17-yr-old Nalagarh youth feared drowned in canal

Solan, April 16

A 17-year-old Nalagarh youth, Jatin, is feared to have drowned after he was kidnapped by another villager and taken away in a car (bearing registration number HP 12M 2688) to Punjab. The villager drove his car into the Bhakra canal near Bunga Sahib village on the Ropar-Kiratpur national highway last evening.

Jatin was a badminton player. He was preparing for a national-level championship claimed his kin. He was a Class XII student, who hailed from Rampur village. The victim was the only brother of two sisters.

According to victim’s kin, Jatin’s classmate Parminder Singh of a nearby Basot village persistently called telling that he join him. Jatin agreed to his request following which he was taken away in an i10 car driven by another youth identified Sukhpal Singh, alias Laddi, a resident of Dhabota village. Later, jatin’s family members tried to contact him on his cell phone but he did not respond. They launched a search to find him.

The car in which Jatin was taken crossed a toll tax barrier on the Ropar-Kiratpur highway at 7:05 pm last evening. Later, the car was seen going towards the Bhakra canal. Sukhpal, alias Laddi allegedly drove the car into the canal. Some local residents tried to rescue Jatin when they saw the car sink into the canal but were unsuccessful. However, they managed to rescue Sukhpal. Jatin could not be traced till today. Residents claimed he had drowned in the canal.

Nalagarh DSP Manvinder Singh, who visited the spot today morning, said Jatin’s father Hemraj had lodged an FIR after his son was kidnapped and taken to Punjab in a car by Sukhpal, alias Laddi, of Dhabota village around 6.30 pm last evening.

He said, the car was deliberately driven into the canal by Laddi, who was rescued by villagers while Jatin was yet to be traced.

He said, Sukhpal was arrested by the Nalagarh police and further probe was underway.