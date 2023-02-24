Kids told to contribute Rs 100 for toilet in school

Tribune News Service

Solan, February 23

Students of Government Primary School, Dogranwala Kunjhal in the Barotiwala industrial area, have been asked by their teachers to contribute Rs 100 each for the construction of a toilet in the school.

The school is situated in the industrial belt, where investors generally contribute to such activities under the corporate social responsibility. Majority of the schoolchildren studying at the school comprise of poor migrant workers.

Under Section 19 of the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act, 2009, it is the responsibility of the governments to provide school infrastructure, including toilets, to children.

A media team visited the school and met kids, who confirmed that they were asked to bring Rs 100 for the construction of a toilet. School staff told the media that earlier, Rs 50,000 had been sanctioned for the construction of a toilet, while its expenditure was more. They said parents of children had been asked for voluntary contribution.

Solan Deputy Director (Elementary Education) Jagdish Chand said he received complaints about the incident on Thursday and the Block Primary Education Officer concerned had been asked to look into the matter and submit a report till 2 pm on Friday.