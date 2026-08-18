Kin block road, seek arrest of doctor blamed for lab technician’s death near Dharamsala

Family members of 42-year-old Ankush Soni, a lab technician at Fortis Hospital, Kangra, who died in an accident at Sheela Passu near Dharamsala on Monday morning, along with local villagers, blocked the Dharamsala–Chaitru–Kangra main road, demanding justice.

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At around 10.30 am, the protesters placed Ankush’s body on the road and staged a demonstration, bringing traffic to a complete halt. The family alleged that the doctor accused in the accident, which occurred on the evening of August 10, should be taken into custody and appropriate action initiated against her. They also demanded that the accused be brought to the spot. The protesters urged the administration to take steps to secure the future of Ankush’s children.

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The deceased’s wife, Shivani, and his mother appealed to the administration for justice. After being informed about the road blockade, Dharamsala SDM Mohit Rattan, Kangra ASP RP Jaswal and other officials reached the spot. The officials held talks with the family members and villagers and heard their demands.

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The SDM assured the protesters that the matter would be investigated and appropriate action taken against the accused in accordance with the law. Following the administration’s assurance, the family members removed the body from the road. Traffic was restored at around 1 pm, after nearly two and a half hours. The blockade resulted in long queues of vehicles on both sides of the road, causing considerable inconvenience to commuters.