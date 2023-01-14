Kin of deceased labourer demand compensation

Solan,January 13
Family members of a labourer, who died in an accident while working at an industrial unit at Bhud village in Baddi, placed his body outside the factory gate today and staged a protest demanding appropriate relief.
The deceased Ajay Kumar (33), who hailed from Khushi Nagar in Uttar Pradesh, had sustained fatal injury after he fell from a height while working at G Claridge industrial unit two days ago.
The company management allegedly is reluctant to pay the compensation to the deceased. The kin of the deceased resorted to protest and alleged that the death occurred due to the negligence of the management.
His colleagues said no one came to Kumar’s rescue after the accident. He is survived by his wife, three children and mother.
SP Baddi Mohit Chawla informed that a case of death due to negligence has been registered against the company and the autopsy report was awaited.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Congress MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh dies of heart attack during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab's Phillaur
Chaudhary Santokh Singh collapses during the rush in the yat...
Watch video of Chaudhary Santokh Singh walking alongside Rahul Gandhi at Bharat Jodo Yatra minutes before he died
He feels uneasiness and collapses; Chaudhary Santokh also as...
National Disaster Management Authority bars govt institutions from sharing data on Joshimath land subsidence with media
Says multiple interpretations are creating confusion
Intense cold grips Punjab; state enveloped by dense fog
Bathinda is the coldest place in Punjab