Kin of deceased labourer demand compensation

Tribune News Service

Solan,January 13

Family members of a labourer, who died in an accident while working at an industrial unit at Bhud village in Baddi, placed his body outside the factory gate today and staged a protest demanding appropriate relief.

The deceased Ajay Kumar (33), who hailed from Khushi Nagar in Uttar Pradesh, had sustained fatal injury after he fell from a height while working at G Claridge industrial unit two days ago.

The company management allegedly is reluctant to pay the compensation to the deceased. The kin of the deceased resorted to protest and alleged that the death occurred due to the negligence of the management.

His colleagues said no one came to Kumar’s rescue after the accident. He is survived by his wife, three children and mother.

SP Baddi Mohit Chawla informed that a case of death due to negligence has been registered against the company and the autopsy report was awaited.

