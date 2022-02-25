Kin worried about kids' safety in Ukraine

Tribune News Service

Bhanu P Lohumi

Shimla, February 24

About 130 families in Himachal, whose children are either working or studying in Ukraine, are worried about the welfare of their near and dear ones and praying for their safe return.

“The Russian army has entered parts of Ukraine and most of the people are hiding in bunkers or below metro stations. However, my son Rahul studying in the third year of MBBS in Kharkiv National Medical University was fortunate as a Ukrainian family took him to the countryside. He is in touch with us and safe”, said Dr Ramesh in Shimla.

“My daughter, who is studying in MBBS final year in Kharkiv, has shifted to a safe place from her flat along with other students after a blast occurred around 40 km from their home. The kids have taken food items but the situation is critical and we are worried”, said Hardyal Mukta from Jubbal in Shimla adding, “We had booked a flight for her return on February 28 but all flights are cancelled now”.

“My twin daughters Shivangani and Vibhawari Singh are pursuing their MBBS (fourth year) from Ukraine. Though an emergency has been declared after the Russian attack, some communication lines are working and we spoke to them a few hours back. They are in touch with the embassy officials who have asked them to stay at their residence till arrangements are made for their evacuation”, said Vikas Parmar from Una.

“The crisis is prevailing in the areas bordering Russia and at present the capital city is safe. A large number of students have been accommodated at the embassy and special flights would be arranged to fly them back”, said Deep Kumar, resident of Nadaun in Hamirpur district whose son Amit Kumar is working as a section officer in the Ministry of External Affairs in the Ukraine Embassy.