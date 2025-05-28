‘Kindly ignore’: Sonu Sood reacts to backlash over viral video of riding bike without helmet in Spiti

Actor Sonu Sood is facing criticism after a video showing him riding a bike without a helmet in Himachal Pradesh’s Spiti Valley went viral on social media.

Responding to the viral uproar, the Lahaul-Spiti police issued an official statement on X, confirming an investigation was underway.

Hours later, Sonu reacted to the backlash from netizens in an Instagram Story, this time wearing the helmet.

Sonu said, “Safety First. We always abide by the laws. An old clip without the helmet was a part of our script. So kindly ignore.”

Safety First. 🪖 We always abide by the laws, an old clip without the helmet was a part of our script. So kindly ignore. RIDE SAFE RIDE SMART. ALWAYS WEAR A HELMET. ⛑️ https://t.co/bn0LB7zJUk pic.twitter.com/IgcgBI7XEG — sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 27, 2025

Earlier, the footage, which captured the actor shirtless and leading a group of bikers, has drawn widespread backlash, particularly because Sonu has previously supported road safety campaigns.

Just days earlier, Sonu had participated in a road safety initiative.

The online reaction was swift and harsh. One X user wrote, “So will @himachalpolice take any action on @SonuSood for riding naked without a helmet in Spiti? No protective gear, no clothes—what is he trying to promote?” Another remarked, “What a foolish thing to do. Attention-seeking behaviour.”

Another user commented, “This useless fellow is starved of attention! What an obscene and desperate way to grab eyeballs!” Another took took a swipe at his career, saying, “He is trying to revive his flop career—this is the trailer before he opens his OF account?”

The Lahaul-Spiti police acknowledged the viral video.

“A video is going viral on social media in which a Bollywood actor is seen violating traffic rules in Lahaul-Spiti district. According to preliminary information, the video appears to be from the year 2023,” the statement said.

The probe has been assigned to DySP Headquarters, Kyelang, and officials have assured that “necessary action” will be taken, if required.