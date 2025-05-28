DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Himachal Pradesh / ‘Kindly ignore’: Sonu Sood reacts to backlash over viral video of riding bike without helmet in Spiti

‘Kindly ignore’: Sonu Sood reacts to backlash over viral video of riding bike without helmet in Spiti

Sonu said, “An old clip without the helmet was a part of our script”
article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:20 PM May 28, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Sonu said, “Safety First. We always abide by the laws. An old clip without the helmet was a part of our script. So kindly ignore.”
Advertisement

Actor Sonu Sood is facing criticism after a video showing him riding a bike without a helmet in Himachal Pradesh’s Spiti Valley went viral on social media.

Advertisement

Responding to the viral uproar, the Lahaul-Spiti police issued an official statement on X, confirming an investigation was underway.

Hours later, Sonu reacted to the backlash from netizens in an Instagram Story, this time wearing the helmet.

Advertisement

Sonu said, “Safety First. We always abide by the laws. An old clip without the helmet was a part of our script. So kindly ignore.”

Advertisement

Earlier, the footage, which captured the actor shirtless and leading a group of bikers, has drawn widespread backlash, particularly because Sonu has previously supported road safety campaigns.

Just days earlier, Sonu had participated in a road safety initiative.

The online reaction was swift and harsh. One X user wrote, “So will @himachalpolice take any action on @SonuSood for riding naked without a helmet in Spiti? No protective gear, no clothes—what is he trying to promote?” Another remarked, “What a foolish thing to do. Attention-seeking behaviour.”

Another user commented, “This useless fellow is starved of attention! What an obscene and desperate way to grab eyeballs!” Another took took a swipe at his career, saying, “He is trying to revive his flop career—this is the trailer before he opens his OF account?”

The Lahaul-Spiti police acknowledged the viral video.

“A video is going viral on social media in which a Bollywood actor is seen violating traffic rules in Lahaul-Spiti district. According to preliminary information, the video appears to be from the year 2023,” the statement said.

The probe has been assigned to DySP Headquarters, Kyelang, and officials have assured that “necessary action” will be taken, if required.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts