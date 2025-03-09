Kinnaur celebrates women’s achievements

Women and girls in the district were honoured with mementos and certificates for their achievements during an event held in Reckong Peo. The event was chaired by the Deputy Commissioner, Dr Amit Kumar Sharma.

Girls who scored 100 per cent marks in classes V, VIII and X were awarded incentive money under the ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ scheme. Women who participated in international, national and state-level sports competitions were also recognised with cash awards of Rs 32,000, Rs 12,000 and Rs 5,000, respectively.

Dr Sharma highlighted this year’s theme for Women’s Day, “Accelerate Action,” stressing the need to expedite efforts to promote women’s rights.

Dr Sharma also noted Kinnaur ranks first in the country in terms of the sex ratio. “Despite Kinnaur’s vibrant culture, women here are incredibly hardworking. From daily tasks to business ventures, women are rapidly moving forward towards self-reliance. The key to women’s empowerment is self-confidence and I encourage women to maintain this confidence,” he said.

“It is our collective responsibility to respect and encourage women, helping them move forward. A strong society can only be built when women are granted equal rights and empowered to be self-reliant,” Dr Sharma added.

Kinnaur Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhishek Shekhar was also present at the event. He urged women to support one another and face adversity with courage rather than suppressing it. He also urged women to report any abuse or violence to the police.