Kinnaur Congress infighting deepens as Minister Negi opposes dissolution of block panels

For the state Congress, infighting in Kinnaur district is becoming a serious issue.

After publicly opposing the appointment of Nigam Bhandari as president of the District Congress Committee (DCC), Kinnaur, Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi on Friday called the Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee’s (HPCC) decision to dissolve Kinnaur’s Block Congress Committees (BCCs) wrong.

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“The blocks were carrying out their work. I don’t think it’s the right decision,” he said.

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It may be recalled that the HPCC had dissolved the district and block Congress committees in Kinnaur a few days ago. However, DCC president Nigam Bhandari and the three block presidents have been retained in their posts. The decision to dissolve the DCC and BCCs was apparently the result of differences between the minister and Bhandari.

While calling the dissolution of the block committees wrong, Negi claimed that the DCC did not comprise genuine Congress workers and included BJP “sleeper cells” and “Jai Chands”. In the past, Negi has accused Bhandari of being a BJP “sleeper cell”.

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“When the party found out that genuine Congress workers were not included in the district committee, it was dissolved. But along with it, the block committees were also dissolved, which I feel isn’t right,” he said.

Speaking to the media, Negi said Kinnaur Congress workers had started the ‘Nautor Yatra’ to press for their demand for nautor land. The minister said he had already met the former and incumbent governors 10 times regarding nautor land, but there had been no progress.

“The tribal people have reached the end of their patience and are thinking of launching an agitation. We will meet the Governor one last time and then decide our future course of action in this matter,” he said.

On the occasion, he also accused the state BJP of blindly following directives from the Centre without considering whether they were in the state’s interest. He further alleged that the previous BJP government had failed to protect the interests of the state.