DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Kinnaur Congress infighting deepens as Minister Negi opposes dissolution of block panels

Kinnaur Congress infighting deepens as Minister Negi opposes dissolution of block panels

Calling dissolution of block committees wrong, Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi claims that District Congress Committee did not comprise genuine Congress workers and included BJP ‘sleeper cells’ and ‘Jai Chands’

article_Author
Subhash Rajta
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 08:27 PM Sep 18, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
While calling the dissolution of the block committees wrong, Negi claimed that the District Congress Committee did not comprise genuine Congress workers and included BJP “sleeper cells” and “Jai Chands”. PTI file photo
Advertisement

For the state Congress, infighting in Kinnaur district is becoming a serious issue.

After publicly opposing the appointment of Nigam Bhandari as president of the District Congress Committee (DCC), Kinnaur, Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi on Friday called the Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee’s (HPCC) decision to dissolve Kinnaur’s Block Congress Committees (BCCs) wrong.

Advertisement

“The blocks were carrying out their work. I don’t think it’s the right decision,” he said.

Advertisement

It may be recalled that the HPCC had dissolved the district and block Congress committees in Kinnaur a few days ago. However, DCC president Nigam Bhandari and the three block presidents have been retained in their posts. The decision to dissolve the DCC and BCCs was apparently the result of differences between the minister and Bhandari.

While calling the dissolution of the block committees wrong, Negi claimed that the DCC did not comprise genuine Congress workers and included BJP “sleeper cells” and “Jai Chands”. In the past, Negi has accused Bhandari of being a BJP “sleeper cell”.

Advertisement

“When the party found out that genuine Congress workers were not included in the district committee, it was dissolved. But along with it, the block committees were also dissolved, which I feel isn’t right,” he said.

Speaking to the media, Negi said Kinnaur Congress workers had started the ‘Nautor Yatra’ to press for their demand for nautor land. The minister said he had already met the former and incumbent governors 10 times regarding nautor land, but there had been no progress.

“The tribal people have reached the end of their patience and are thinking of launching an agitation. We will meet the Governor one last time and then decide our future course of action in this matter,” he said.

On the occasion, he also accused the state BJP of blindly following directives from the Centre without considering whether they were in the state’s interest. He further alleged that the previous BJP government had failed to protect the interests of the state.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts