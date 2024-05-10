Kinnaur DC takes stock of polling facilities

Our Correspondent

Rampur, May 9

Kinnaur District Election Officer and Deputy Commissioner Amit Kumar Sharma today inspected the polling booths ‘Ka’ and ‘Nako’ located in the Hangrang valley of tribal district Kinnaur and took stock of the arrangements for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. He called upon the booth-level officers work in a transparent and impartial manner as per the instructions of the Election Commission of India and to boost voter awareness among the local people. He also directed officials to make sure that wheel chair and ramp facilities for disabled and elderly voters were provided on the day of voting.

#Kinnaur #Lok Sabha