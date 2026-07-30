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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Kinnaur Kailash Yatra begins

Kinnaur Kailash Yatra begins

Kinnaur Kailash Yatra will continue until August 10; yatra could be extended if there is such a demand, subject to weather conditions, says Kalpa SDM

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 07:30 PM Jul 30, 2026 IST
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A view of Kinnaur Kailash Yatra. File photo
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The Kinnaur Kailash Yatra began on Thursday from Powari village in Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur district. The yatra will continue until August 10.

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"It could be extended if there is such a demand, subject to weather conditions," said Praveen Bhardwaj, SDM Kalpa and chairman of the committee managing the yatra.

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Bhardwaj said the response to the yatra had been quite encouraging. "The online slots available for the yatra from July 30 to August 4 were booked within just three to four hours on Wednesday," the SDM said.

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A maximum of 375 pilgrims are allowed to undertake the yatra each day. Of these, 175 slots are booked online, 125 are allotted by the yatra organising committee, and 75 by the Association of Kinnaur.

The yatra was originally scheduled to be held from July 1 to July 30, but the administration suspended it after the recce team found the trail unsafe for pilgrims at that time. Besides, the local Dev Samaj had raised concerns about the adverse impact of the yatra on the local ecology and the contamination of water sources.

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Bhardwaj said permanent toilets had been set up along the route to maintain the sanctity and cleanliness of the area.

"Besides, police and Home Guard teams have been deployed along the route, and high-mast reflectors have been installed to ensure that pilgrims do not face any problems during the yatra," he said.

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