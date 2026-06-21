Kinnaur Kailash Yatra to begin on July 1; batch size capped at 375 to ensure safety

The annual Kinnaur Kailash Yatra, one of Himachal’s most revered pilgrimages, will commence on July 1 and continue till July 30. This year, the state government has decided to restrict the number of pilgrims to 375 per batch to ensure safety along the challenging high-altitude route.

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The decision was taken during a meeting held at Reckong Peo under the chairmanship of Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi. The meeting was attended by elected representatives and stakeholders from the panchayats of Powari, Purbani and Ribba to discuss arrangements for the pilgrimage.

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Negi said special emphasis would be laid on ensuring the safety, comfort and convenience of devotees undertaking the yatra. To strengthen management and coordination, the district administration will register all local guides accompanying pilgrims during the trek. Identity cards will also be issued to registered guides.

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The minister said the pilgrimage holds significance not only from a religious perspective but also as an important source of livelihood for local residents. “The yatra generates employment opportunities for local youth, particularly those associated with adventure tourism and related activities. It also plays a significant role in promoting tourism in the district,” he said.

Responding to concerns raised by representatives of local deity committees regarding environmental degradation, rising footfall and littering, Negi assured them that adequate measures would be put in place to protect the fragile mountain ecosystem.

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“The sentiments of local communities will be respected and every effort will be made to ensure that the pilgrimage does not adversely affect the environment,” he said. The meeting was conducted by Kinnaur Deputy Commissioner Dr Amit Kumar Sharma, who briefed participants on the facilities and arrangements being made by the district administration for the yatra.

Held annually during July and August, the Kinnaur Kailash Yatra attracts thousands of devotees, trekkers and adventure enthusiasts from across the country.

The pilgrimage begins from Tangling village in Kinnaur district and culminates near the sacred Kinnaur Kailash peak at an altitude of about 6,050 metres above sea level.

Given the physically demanding nature of the trek, only individuals between the ages of 16 and 60 years are generally permitted to participate. All pilgrims must carry a medical fitness certificate issued either by the Primary Health Centre (PHC), Tangling, or a registered medical practitioner.

However, pilgrims aged between 60 and 70 years will be allowed to undertake the yatra only after obtaining a fitness certificate specifically from PHC, Tangling.

The administration expects the new safety and environmental measures to help ensure a smoother and more sustainable pilgrimage this year.