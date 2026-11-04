Kinnaur Mahotsav to be held in August from next year: Negi

Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi attended the closing ceremony of the state-level Kinnaur Mahotsav and announced that, keeping public convenience in mind, the festival would be organised in the last week of August instead of October or November from next year onwards.

The four-day festival, which commenced on October 30, was held at Mahatma Gandhi Park in Reckong Peo and featured a variety of cultural performances.

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Addressing the gathering during the closing ceremony on Monday evening, the minister said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, the state government was continuously working towards empowering the poor and underprivileged sections of society, including those living in tribal areas.

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“So far, land leases under the Forest Rights Act, 2006, have been granted to approximately 744 people in Kinnaur district. Today, another 56 people were provided land leases and ownership rights,” he said.

Negi also felicitated Deputy Commissioner and Chairperson of the District Level Forest Rights Committee, Sonakshi Singh Tomar, and the concerned officer, Arvind Kumar, in recognition of their commendable efforts towards the effective implementation of the Act in the district.

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He further said that the state government was prioritising the overall development of tribal areas while focusing on strengthening the economic condition of farmers and orchardists. He emphasised the need to strengthen regional infrastructure and promote modern agricultural and horticultural practices to help local farmers and orchardists gain better access to national and international markets for their produce.

The minister also felicitated the winners and runners-up of various sports and cultural competitions organised as part of the festival.

Earlier, Negi inaugurated the Amrit Dhara Water Centre in Reckong Peo, constructed at an approximate cost of Rs 3 lakh. He also inaugurated shops operated by self-help groups and a Kinfed Agro Store.