Kinnaur panchayat bans modern wedding rituals

Tribune News Service

Subhash Rajta

Shimla, March 29

Fearing that modern rituals could damage their centuries-old customs and culture, a gram panchayat in Kinnaur has passed a resolution to stop ceremonies such as cake-cutting, hiding shoes, ‘sehrabandi’ and mehndi ‘rasam’, etc in their weddings.

If the vice-pradhan of the Sumra gram panchayat is to be believed, all panchayats falling in the Hangrang valley will pass a similar resolution soon.

“For the past few years, we have been witnessing the addition of one or two new ceremonies to our wedding rituals. These ceremonies are not a part of our culture, so we have decided not to perform these in our weddings,” said Chhering, vice-pradhan of the Sumra gram panchayat, which falls in the Pooh block of the district.

“Ceremonies like cake-cutting, hiding shoes and mehndi were never a part of our culture. As per our traditions, grooms don’t even tie a ‘sehra’. These ceremonies will dilute our culture. With these, the coming generations will be deprived of knowing and practising their true culture,” Chhering added.

He further said, “All panchayats in the Hangrang Valley has already decided to pass a resolution on not to allow these modern ceremonies in our weddings. Our panchayat has passed the resolution, others will do it shortly.”

When asked if someone still wants to perform these modern ceremonies in their weddings, Chhering said, “The resolution has been passed unanimously. Everyone has agreed to stick to our age-old customs and traditions.”