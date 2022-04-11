Kinnaur roads cry for attention

A road in deplorable condition in the picturesque district of Kinnaur is very disheartening. Though the district has immense tourism potential, travelling through the area is an arduous task. Certain stretches of roads, which were damaged due to landslides, are still crying for attention. The authorities concerned must look into the issue and get the needful done immediately to ensure that the tourism industry is not affected due to bad roads in the district. — Ankit, Delhi

Traffic jams due to road repair work

DUE to tarring of roads, traffic is moving at a snails’ pace on various city roads, especially on the Panthaghati-BCS stretch. Though workers, who carry out the job, try to facilitate the commuters by placing signals, many vehicle owners ignore these signs and cause traffic jams. For better management of traffic on these stretches, police personnel should be deployed so that commuters are not inconvenienced. — Rishab, Kasumpti

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: hpreadersfeedback@tribunemail.com