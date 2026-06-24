Kinnaur, Shimla Rural get new District Congress Committee presidents

All India Congress Committee president Mallikarjun Kharge has appointed Nigam Bhandari and Hari Krishan Himral as presidents of District Congress Committee, Kinnaur, and District Congress Committee, Shimla Rural, respectively.

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While the party high command had appointed presidents for all other district committees a few months ago, decisions regarding these two committees had remained pending. The latest appointments complete the process of constituting district-level Congress leadership in the state.

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