Kinnaur to have Rs 62-crore projects

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 9

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 23 development projects costing around Rs 62 crore in the Kinnaur constituency and presided over the ‘Pragatisheel Himachal: Sathapna ke 75 Varsh’ function organised at Chholtu near Tapri.

The Chief Minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched ‘Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan’ on the completion of 75 years of India’s Independence to express gratitude to the freedom fighters who had made sacrifices for the country’s Independence.

Thakur said in PM Modi, the nation had got a leadership that understands and connects with the sentiments of the people of the country. “It is under his leadership that India is being recognised as a strong nation throughout the world, which was proved beyond doubt during the Covid times,” he said. He congratulated the people of Kinnaur as it became the first district in the state to achieve 100% target in Covid vaccination besides Himachal topping the country in administering first and second doses of Covid vaccine.

“The Opposition parties are upset over the unprecedented development of the state and that is why they are trying to mislead the people,” Thakur said. The CM also inaugurated 18 development projects worth Rs 42.15 crore.

Medical officers meet CM in Chamba

A delegation of the Himachal Medical Officers Association met Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur in Chamba and apprised him of their demands

Their demands include filling of the post of Director (Health) by promotion from the post of Joint Director, grade pay to contractual doctors, reinstatement of time scale under the new pay commission, etc.

#jai ram thakur #Kinnaur #narendra modi #Shimla